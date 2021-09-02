No services for non-vaccinated after Sep 15 amid “Obligatory Regime”: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its special guidelines under Obligatory Regime for Vaccination to overcome the deadly contagious disease of coronavirus has announced that non-vaccinated individuals would not be rendered any services after September 15.

The Forum has worked out a phase-wise strategy with the core focus on emphasizing that a high vaccination ratio is fundamental to the success of the “Pandemic Exit Strategy” in the country, said an official NCOC document available that included the detailed strategy to enforce Vaccination Obligatory Regime.

“An organized regime has been strategized to realize the successful exit strategy and achieve desired tangible vaccination targets. Aforementioned, an obligatory regime will be followed from dates mentioned against each. No individual will be entertained in under mentioned sectors if vaccination criteria as described below are not met,” it underscored in the disclaimer. The sector-wise strategy included Sector Description, cut date for Partial Vaccination, and Complete Vaccination.

The Education Sector was required to balance teachers, administrative, and transport staff plying with educational institutes during Covid-19 vaccine inoculations for partial vaccination by August 31 and complete vaccination by September 30. For the Air Travel both domestic and international including inbound and outbound), permission for partially vaccinated was already in place whereas complete vaccination to enforced by September 30.

Moreover, in order to contain disease spread risk in larger public crowding places entry in shopping malls would be ensured for partially vaccinated by August 31 and fully vaccinated by September 30. Hotel and guest houses bookings for partially inoculated by August 31 and fully vaccinated September 30. Dine-in and outdoor dining at hotels, restaurants, and marriage halls and ceremonies for partially vaccinated was in place, and by September 30 only completely vaccinated to avail these services.

The deadline for partial and complete vaccination of students of 17 years of age and above was September 15 and October 15 respectively. Moreover, the final dates for partial and complete inoculations of the staff of trains, buses, vans, coasters, taxis, home delivery services, etc, along with staff of any facility operating within premises of railway station, bus stops, taxi stands, and other public transports was September 15 and October 15 respectively. The services at public dealing offices of all types of government and private entities for only partial and completely vaccinated individuals are to be enforced from September 15 and October 15 respectively.

For traveling by rail and road would be allowed to only partial and completely vaccinated individuals by September 15 and October 15 respectively. During the enforcement regime, stage-1 would target public transport on Motorways, in stage- 2. public transport plying at National Highways, intra and inter-city private transport, and mass transit transport (metro, BRT, orange train, etc) would allow partial and completely vaccinated individuals by September 30 and October 31.

The NCOC had provided a detailed implementation methodology to all the federating units which commenced from the soft launch of the obligatory regime. However, the Obligatory regime would be launched in phases. “First phase i.e. Soft Launch (1-15 September) will be used for extensive communication and advertisement at prominent places (Bus stands, ticketing offices, toll plazas, rest areas, and railways stations),” it added.

The people would not be denied any facility, instead, they would be asked to get vaccinated (federating units to ensure availability of mob vaccination teams at required places. In order to ensure compliance with the obligatory regime for vaccination, a monitoring mechanism was also part of the strategy. It would comprise of checking transport at point of origin (Bus Stands) where all types al public transport would be checked for vaccination at point of origin by bus stop manager.

Mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) should be placed for vaccination at the bus stands, rest areas, and other suitable locations, it added. The NCOC strategy underlined that the bus stand manager would sign a verification certificate (having date and time on a format given by federating unit whereas the verification certificate to be displayed on the windscreen of public transport for unhindered crossing at toll plazas.

For enforcement and compliance, traffic, motorways and national highways police and district administration will be responsible for implementation. Vaccination is mandatory for complete staff working at bus stands, it said. “No tickets will be issued to unvaccinated. Moreover, ticket checkers and other staff will be responsible for enroute checking. MVTs would be made available at railway stations,” the NCOC strategy underlined.

The existing mechanism of checking vaccine certificates at the airports before issuing boarding passes to be further streamlined whereas an IT-based (minimum human intervention) -efforts were being made to develop a system for linking ticketing of PIA, Pakistan Railways, selected bus services and M-tags, and motorways toll plazas with National Immunization Management System NIMS. In order to ensure vaccination at Public Offices and Educational Institutions, it would be the prime responsibility of the head of the institution and office. Moreover, district administration teams would also supervise implementation.

The vaccination at Hotels, Restaurants, and Shopping Malls would be the responsibility of the owner. “Violators will be checked by police and district administration,” it added.

The Forum also proposed a three-tiered monitoring mechanism where in the first one, a Self Monitoring by the owner of malls, hotels, restaurants, etc., and head of institutions of schools, colleges, and public offices.

In the second Tier, monitoring by local civil administration through random checking and verification would be made whereas in the third one, monitoring mechanisms by NCOC and provinces through random checking and seeking regular feedback would be made. The Forum requested all federating units, institutions and entities were requested to implement obligatory regimes in true letter and spirit.