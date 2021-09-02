Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 02, 2021


Filling of Tarbela Dam good omen for agriculture, hydel generation: PM

APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum level despite unfavourable weather conditions this year was a good omen for agriculture and hyderl power generation.

“Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year. This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation,” the prime minister said on Twitter. He also appreciated the teams at Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for improved water regulation.

Submit a Comment