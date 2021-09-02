Industrialisation, tourism promotion vital for wealth creation, debt retirement: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the industrialisation as well as the promotion of tourism were inevitable to repay debts through boosting exports and wealth creation. The prime minister, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Sambrial-Kharian Motorway here, said the motorway would facilitate the industrial triangle of Gujranwala-Wazirabad-Sialkot which was also a densely population region.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Usman Dar and Chairman of National Highway Authority Captain (Retd) Khurram Agha attended the event.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to break ground for 69-kilometer motorway, said the area had immense potential for industrialization, so it was equally direly needed to incentivize the industrial sector to bring about a boom in exports and increase revenue. He said the government was committed to facilitate the SMEs sector by easing their approval processes, and also assured the NHA to support them for swift approval of public private partnership projects.