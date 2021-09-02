Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani.

In a tweet, the minister said the great pro-freedom leader spent his entire life in the struggle for the independence of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Syed Ali Gilani met his Creator with the dream of freedom in his eyes.

Farrukh prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Kashmir with freedom in return of

Syed Ali Gilani’s struggle and sacrifices.

Farrukh Habib prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and raise his spirit

with congregation of ‘Mujahidins’.