Mazari expresses grief over sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari expressed grief over the sad demise of Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani. In a condolence message, she said “We are truly saddened by the death of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gillani”.

“He was tortured and imprisoned by the Indian occupying forces. He lost his health but he fought for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination,” she said. The minister said, “If the Indian govt thinks that forcing his family to bury him at night will prevent Kashmiris from mourning their icon properly, they are mistaken”. She said such cowardice and such fear of the righteous was clearly running through the fascist Modi govt.