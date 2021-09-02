Alicia Keys to release her graphic novel Girl on Fire in 2022

Singer Alicia Keys is all set to release a graphic novel next year! The upcoming book is titled ‘Girl on Fire’ which will be based on her hit 2012 single of the same name. According to a report by femalefirst.co.uk, the singer shared that her book will tell the story of Lolo Wright, a 14-year-old girl. In the graphic novel, Lolo Wright discovers that she has “telekinetic powers she never knew she had while protecting her brother from a policeman who pulls a gun on him in a dangerous case of mistaken identities”.

Talking about her graphic novel, Keys said in a statement, “I wrote ‘Girl On Fire’, I knew I was writing it for that girl in the back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible… When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had.” She further added, “There’s a little Lolo in all of us, we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could and I’m so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You’re going to fall in love with Lolo.”

Key’s graphic novel is co-authored by Andrew Weiner, and it is illustrated by Brittney Williams.

‘Girl on Fire’ is Alicia Keys’ second book which is expected to be out in March 2022. Earlier, she had released her memoir titled ‘More Myself: A Journey’ in 2020.