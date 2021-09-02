August inflation remains in single digit, clocks in at 8.4pc

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in single digit, witnessing an increase of 8.4 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in August 2020. According to PBS data, urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.3pc on a year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7pc in the previous month and 7.1pc in August 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.29pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.8pc in August 2020.

Rural CPI increased by 8.4pc on a year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8pc in the previous month and 9.9pc in August 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.4pc in August 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2pc a month earlier and an increase of 11.7pc in August 2020. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.7pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 0.9pc in August 2020. Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 17.1pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.3pc in August 2020. WPI inflation on a MoM basis increased by 1.2pc in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 1.3pc in corresponding month i.e. August 2020.

Urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased by 6.3pc on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9pc in the previous month and 5.6pc in August, 2020. On a (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2pc in August, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.8pc in the previous month, and an increase of 0.7pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e. August, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased by 6.2pc on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9pc in the previous month and 7.6pc in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2pc in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7pc in previous month, and an increase of 0.8pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020. Urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean, increased by 7.8pc on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 9.0pc in the previous month and 7.0pc in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4pc in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8pc in the previous month and an increase of 1.3pc in corresponding month of the previous year i.e. August, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean, increased by 7.8pc on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 8.4pc in the previous month and by 9.3pc in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6pc in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8pc in the previous month and an increase of 1.0pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.