Duty-free imports from Afghanistan surge 73pc in 2020-21

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Peshawar has said that the quantum of duty-free imports from Afghanistan has surged 73 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21.

A report issued by the collectorate said the volume of imports from Afghanistan cleared through the collectorate during the fiscal year 2020/21 was Rs84.4 billion, compared with Rs65.44 billion in the preceding fiscal year, showing an increase of two percent.

Duty-free clearance of import consignments from Afghanistan was Rs49.3 billion during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with Rs28.51 billion in the preceding fiscal year, said the report.

It said the dutiable imports have witnessed a decline of five per cent. The dutiable imports cleared by the collectorate fell to Rs35.1 billion in the last fiscal year, compared with Rs36.93 billion in the preceding year. The collectorate deals with significant trade activity at border Customs Station adjoining Afghanistan.

At present, imports and exports are carried out from the Customs stations of Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda. Before the activation of the Customs Station at Angoor Adda, the Customs Station at Tank was handling the imports, entering into Pakistan from this border crossing. The main imports from Afghanistan through border stations consist of fresh/dry fruits, coal, vegetables, etc.

The collectorate said the growth in the trade volume is mainly attributed to the improved law and order situation in the tribal districts. Moreover, activation of the Customs Station at Angoor Adda for regular bilateral trade has also impacted in increasing the trade volume.

The collectorate had put its best efforts for seamless regulation of clearances made through border-tribal areas. An effective strategy to convert all manual clearance from the border station was planned and vigorously pursued. Consequently, all the border Customs stations have now switched over to automated clearances through WeBOC.