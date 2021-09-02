Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit carrying Containers took berths at Container Terminal of Port Qasim (KPT) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Caribbean-I, Sloman Hera, Blue Pride and Gasloc Shanghai Carrying 3,300 tonnes chemicals, 12,000 tonnes palm oil, 63,397 tonnes furnace oil and 64,735 tonnes natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (KPT)during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, rapeseeds, furnace oil and palm oil, out of them four ships, Sunny Hope, Kara Sea, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Lausanne, IVS Phonex and African Sanderling are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-4 and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon.