Bowlers help Bangladesh claim first T20 win over New Zealand

DHAKA: Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Twenty20 internationals, skittling out the Kiwis for 60 in the first match on Wednesday.Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0 in Dhaka.But it was the bowlers who set up victory with Mustafizur Rahman taking three to dismiss New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20 total — the same score against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Chattogram— in 16.5 overs.

Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the batters failed to get into double digits.Spinners Nasum Ahmed, Shakib and pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took two wickets each.Mahedi Hasan struck in the first over with debutant RachinRavindra out for a golden duck after being caught and bowled by the off-spinner.Shakib bowled Will Young for five and left-arm spinner Nasum then got two wickets in one over including Colin de Grandhomme, for one, to reduce New Zealand to 9-4.Latham and Nicholls put on 34 runs for the fifth wicket but Saifuddin broke the stand with the captain’s wicket to rattle New Zealand further.

Debutant Cole McConchie was out for nought and Saifuddin sent back Nicholls as the New Zealand batting fell like a pack of cards.Bangladesh, who bowled out Australia for 62 last month to seal the T20 series 4-1 in Dhaka, took down New Zealand for the lowest ever total against them.In reply, Bangladesh lost their openers for just seven with Mohammad Naim falling to McConchie and Liton Das stumped out to Ajaz Patel’s left-arm spin.Ravindra cut short Shakib’s stay at the wicket before Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 16, and skipper MahmudullahRiyad, who scored 14, took the team home.The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.