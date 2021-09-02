Saira Bano’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

The health of late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife and veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu has been deteriorated and shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021.

According to the Indian media reports, Saira Banu shifted in the same hospital where her late husband Dilip Kumar had been admitted after she complained of issues related to blood pressure.

Saira, 77 was admitted to local hospital in Khar, Mumbai three days ago and today she has been shifted to the ICU ward.

The reports said that while the health of Saira is said to be stable, her blood pressure is not getting normal. Due to the blood pressure issue the oxygen level remains low so there is difficulty in breathing, it added.