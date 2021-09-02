PPP will form next govt in Centre

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that his party wants poor people to prosper, adding that his party will form the next government and fulfill this dream.

Addressing a rally at Ghotki Degree College on Wednesday, he said that the PPP believes in public service and has always worked for the public welfare. “We have to fight against poverty, adding that the entire country will progress if its women would make progress.”

The PPP chairman said that women from FATA to Gwadar have received financial assistance in the past under the PPP s flagship Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), but now the people were in trouble due to unemployment and inflation in incumbent government’s tenure. “The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) introduced by the former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was ridiculed but the world has appreciated the Program,” he added.

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP will form next government in federation. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses but the houses of the poor were demolished. “The PTI government has done nothing new but only copied PPP, adding that PPP government will run the income support program in a better way,” he added.

Bilawal said that historically Ghotki has a conservative and tribal background in Sindh. “In historically tribal & conservative district of Ghotki #Sindh. Held an all woman jalsa. women who attended have broken shackles of poverty & patriarchy, with a little help from people’s poverty reduction program. They all run their own business now & are inspirational,” he said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto added in his tweet that these women are doing their business today and are role models for others.

“Women’s power in ghotki! 1.3 million families benefited from Sindh people’s poverty reduction programme across 15 districts. IA together with woman of Pakistan will fight poverty & patriarchy. We dream of a Pakistan where women play equal role economically, politically & socially,” he said in another tweet.

In a separate tweet, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto said, “There can be no true freedom for women without economically empowering them. The People’s Poverty Reduction Program has helped lift 1.3 million families out of poverty by providing interest free loans to women to start their own businesses.”