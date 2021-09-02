Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani passes away

Veteran Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. According to Kashmir Media Service, he has passed away later this evening, a family member told media. He was 92. Syed Ali Gilani had been under house arrest for the last many years. He was born on September 29, 1929. A veteran of Kashmiri politics was the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). He was a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination. He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on, founded his own party in the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He served as the chairman of APHC, a forum of freedom parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).













