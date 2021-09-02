Preparations under way in AJK to celebrate 56th Defense Day

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, preparations have begun, with an exceptional renewed pledge, this year, to celebrate the 56th defense day of Pakistan on September 6 (Monday) with traditional enthusiasm and devotion besides with a new resolve to be prepared and alert every moment to make defense of the country.

The historic day – an icon in the history of the exceptional defense of Pakistan – when coward enemy India, in the darkness of mid night of Sept 5 and 6, in 1965, attacked the frontiers of Pakistan and our valiant armed forces rebuffed the attack with full vigor giving befitting reply by ensuring the invincible defense of the country

The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. Rallies will be held – under the stipulated SOPs – officially designed to avert threat of covid-19 pandemic, in all small and major towns under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society besides the private and public sector institutions to reiterate complete solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.Commemorative programs are being chalked out to observe the defense day of Pakistan across AJK under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations to highlight the importance of the day besides to reiterate kashmiris firm resolve to lend all possible energies for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defense of Pakistan as and when required.