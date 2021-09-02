Resources being utilized for development of Balochistan: Deputy Speaker Babar

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said all resources were being utilized for the development of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He expressed these views while visiting Musakhel district saying various Tehsils of Musakhel district including Darg development projects worth million of rupees were underway at different places and steps were being taken to complete them soon for welfare of public in the areas. He said that we were the representatives of the people who had elected us through the vote, therefore, we were carrying measures to address main issues of people at their doorsteps.

He said the problems and difficulties of the people of Musakhel district would be solved on priority basis saying various projects including health education were being implemented to solve their basic problems in the area.

He also thanked the people of Musakhel district for casting their valuable votes. He said all possible steps were being taken to provide employment to the educated youth of Musakhel district for elimination of unemployment in the district.