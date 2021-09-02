Is Arresting a Model over ‘Obscene’ Photoshoot a Panacea for our Ills?

Just weeks after #ArrestTheCouple made headlines all over social media, one of the “Gender Jihad activists, ” Zulfiqar Mannan, was reportedly arrested by the Koral Town Islamabad police on August 24. The police had registered a case under Section 294 against him. This holds that any person guilty of unethical deeds, vulgar words or songs in public is eligible for being levied, incarcerated or both. Paradoxically, checking my Twitter as of late, #FreeZulfi was among the top most-tweeted hashtags in Pakistan.To recap, the controversial photoshoot that had triggered mass censure illustrated two band members from “Mystical Shayari” who stood in an unethical attire upfront Quaid’s portrait, alongside Islamabad Expressway, with the slogans “Unity; Faith; Discipline.” What further inflamed public disapprobation was that the notorious photo shoot was titled “Unity; Faith; Disco” on Instagram. Initially, on August 3, the plaintiff, Rashid Malik, had filed an FIR, accusing the duo of disrespecting the Father of the Nation.The “bold” photoshoot was exposed to the public after Islamabad-based journalist, Ansar Abbasi, took to Twitter and requested Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat to arrest the delinquents for promoting “obscenity.” DC Shafqaat took swift action and tweeted in hopes of accruing information regarding the quandary.Soon after the whole fiasco, the official page and the accounts of the models were deactivated.

Prior to shutting down, Mystical Shayari addressed the counterblast via online posts. They alleged that they were receiving “hate messages, death threats and transphobic ridicule.”In their defence, they were the representatives of the minor white segment of the national flag of Pakistan. Thus, they had a right of freedom to pay “homage to the values” of Pakistan. They alleged that the male patriarchal mindset was the root of all evil and had caused injustices to Noors and Qandeels; transpiring innumerable rapes and murder. Hence, the promo shoot was an expression to promote pop culture, fashion, music, poetry, truth and joy. Hence, it was an attempt to play its part in the fight against masculinity and spiritual decay.While close friends and associates have disclosed that Zulfiqar has been released on bail and advised to go into hiding to avoid public scrutiny, the truth is yet to be confirmed. Zulfiqar is reportedly a brilliant graduate student of Yale with an English major and an interest in gender and arts. The female model, Casey, however, is still not arrested.The aforementioned incident manifested in two opposing camps: those sensitised by unorthodox expression as a national embarrassment, while others being promoters of freedom of expression. In my opinion, the matter is too trivial to be at loggerheads with each other. The nation must ponder whether it is rational to arrest minors for such ludicrous behaviours? Although their actions are culturally inappropriate, is it the right solution to arrest eccentric youngsters instead of guiding them? The need of the hour is for the government to arrest the actual criminals—sex offenders, murderers and thieves who happen to bypass the law while the victims bear the brunt and public humiliation.Most importantly, youth is a critical asset of our country. According to UNDP, young people make up to 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population. The dilemma remains that they are taken for granted. To date, the state is oblivious to their full potential. Hence, the government must prioritise youth empowerment to curtail unemployment, illiteracy, crime, drug abuse and mental illnesses. Undoubtedly, strengthening and educating our youth is the key to a prosperous and developed Pakistan.

