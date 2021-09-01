COAS meets Olympian athletes, assures full support in future endeavours

National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

COAS while appreciating the Olympians efforts said: “Your participation in Olympics has inspired the Pakistani nation, particularly youth. Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at the international level is not only an honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation.” COAS also assured them of the Pakistan army’s complete support in their future endeavours.

The national players Arshad Nadeem (Javelin throw), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar(Shooting) and sepoy Gulfam Joseph (shooting ) thanked COAS for interaction and recognition of their efforts.