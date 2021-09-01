1.59m people vaccinated in a single day, Asad Umer

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar revealed in his tweet today that Pakistan has crossed yesterday the one-and-a-half million figure for single-dose vaccinated people for the first time, 1.59 million people took the vaccine on Tuesday.

He said in a tweet, that both first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were the highest ever recorded in Pakistan, with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 thousand respectively. In another tweet Asad Umer stated that, “Pakistan had set a target to partially vaccinate 40% of the 18 plus population of 24 major cities of Pakistan. Out of these 20 met the target. Only cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Quetta.”

He further provided figures of various cities saying “ 35% of national eligible population has received at least one dose, Islamabad is at 69%, Azad Kashmir 51%, Gilgit Baltistan 39%, Punjab 37%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35%, Sindh 32% and Balochistan 12%”

Asad Umer, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and Dr. Faisal Sultan met last week to discuss and announced some new strategies to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

They announced that 17-year-old will be able to receive the corona-virus vaccine from September. They further stated that soon the government will begin a vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 16 years, adding that residents with weak immune systems aged 12 and up will also receive the covid vaccine.

Current situation of Covid-19 cases

According to NCOC data on Wednesday morning, 3,559 people in Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of corona-virus cases rises in the country to 1,163,688.

The country also reported another 101 corona-virus related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of corona virus related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 25,889.

The NCOC data stated the country’s positivity rate at 6.63%.The country has been reporting a positivity rate over 6% for more than 10 days now. The country’s active number of cases are 93,901.