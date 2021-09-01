Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI govt three-year performance

Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday country has never faced such an ‘unprofessional’ and ‘cruel’ government ruled. While speaking to the media after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz said this government has never bothered about the drop in law and order situation, inflation and their own poor performance.

She taunted, “the truth of the matter is that it is ridiculous and shameful to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had performed during the last three years in office.” She said, “The only thing it is concerned about is how to silence the opposition and rig the next general elections due in 2023.” Furthermore, the only purpose of the PTI government is to eliminate their political rivals in order to ensure victory in the next elections.

“All efforts by this government to stifle voices of dissent through the bill proposed to regulate the media make no difference as these are not going to deter the media as well as the opposition parties from raising voice against its policies. After all, the entire population of the country is talking against the government,” Maryam remarked.

“PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was subjected to political victimisation as evident by the testimony given by the judge Arshad Malik,” she claimed. This government is more interested in stifling the media rather than improving its performance. She made it clear that she did not want to go abroad and neither has she taken permission from the government for travelling abroad.

Marym Nawaz said tolerating injustices and cruelty is the most challenging thing.“No ifs and buts, Nawaz Sharif will return to the country at all costs, and will lead his party,” she said. She also rejected media reports that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the formation of a national government.

Earlier, when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the courtroom, party workers greeted her by shouting slogans. This displeased Justice Amir Farooq, who while addressing Azam Nazir Tarar, counsel for Maryam, remarked that this time his client’s bail should be cancelled, if not earlier. “Your client does not have any idea about the decorum of the court,” the judge said angrily. The IHC suspended hearing of the appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Safdar till September 8.