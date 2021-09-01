Gender Protection Unit Islamabad’ receives more than 500 complaints in 3 months

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Protection Unit Islamabad had received more than 500 citizens’ complaints in last three months and on which immediate action was taken and provided to victims.

In-charge Gender Protection Unit Islamabad ASP Amna Baig informed that these complains were registered at toll-free helpline 8090, adding, 25 percent of these complains were reported from neighborhood.

Islamabad capital police have launched the gender protection unit with an aim to help women and children victims of harassment, domestic violence, sexual assault and other related issues, she informed while talking to a Private news channel.

She said a well-trained female police officer has been deployed at the desk of the unit besides the medical staff, including a psychiatrist, legal aid groups available at the facility to assist the vulnerable women and children.

She said victims could report for help at their toll free number 8090 round the clock, adding, on receiving a complain a team instantly approach the person in need to facilitate them. Replying a question, she said protection unit Islamabad with the collaboration of ministry of human right was providing safe shelter to destitute persons.

“We have 90% per cent positive feedback from all the complainants, and honestly the biggest success has been the neighbors’ reporting domestic violence”, she mentioned while responding a query. The steps taken by the Islamabad police were restoring trust of public on police and women citizens were no more hesitant to report complaints any abuse against them.

She urged media to create awareness among people about the desk to get assistance and immediate relief.