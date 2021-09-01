Tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me: Padma

Model and TV host Padma Lakshmi loves cooking, and her weekly cooking videos on social media are proof enough. This time, Padma, whose new graphic book for children, Tomatoes for Neela hits the stands on August 31, shared an easy recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy. Interestingly, the recipe also features in the book and is her mother’s, which she used to prepare on busy weeknights. “We made Neela’s tomato chutney from my book! This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me. My mom used to cook it for weeknight during when I was growing up and we would use it on everything from roti to scrambled eggs,” she captioned the video on Instagram. She suggested that the recipe can be prepared with the help of children and is also suitable for them to have as it is “mild”.













