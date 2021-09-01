Pakistan cricketer Bismah becomes mother of a baby girl

LAHORE: Captain of the Pakistan national women’s cricket team Bismah Maroof has been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced on social media. Taking to the microblogging website, the 30-year-old left-hand batter announced the good news. “Allah SWT has blessed me with a daughter Alhamdulillah,” she said. Reacting to the good news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the player. “We congratulate Bismah Maroof on becoming the mother of a baby girl,” said the cricket board. Who do you reckon she would become — a batter or a bowler?” the PCB questioned in a light-hearted way. Apart from the PCB, the cricketer’s family and friends also expressed joy over the news. Wicket-keeper Sidrah Nawaz came up with a felicitation note, saying, “MashAllah congratulation.” Sadia Iqbal prayed for the cricketer, saying, “Congratulations Bisma Baji. Duas for you, your family and the little angel. Stay blessed!”

England women’s captain Heather Knight also congratulated her. The allrounder is the first woman cricketer to avail the maternity leave plans recently sanctioned by the PCB. The cricket board has introduced pregnancy provisions in its central contracts system. Under the newly introduced amendment, Bismah is entitled to her monthly retainer as per the PCB’s ‘A’ category contracts system. She will keep enjoying all medical perks.

She went on maternity leaves for an indefinite period of time back in April this year. Last year in February during the T20 World Cup in Australia, Bismah played her last international match. Also, because of some unnamed family reasons, she pulled out of the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year. Javeria Khan had stepped in as captain. Bismah is Pakistan’s second-most-capped women’s player in ODIs, with 108 appearances after Sana Mir who appeared in 120 ODIs. As a bankable batter, Bismah is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs with an impressive 2,602 runs under her belt. In T20I also, she is the top run-scorer with 2,225 runs.