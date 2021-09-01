Sherlyn asks Shilpa to own up mistakes and have sympathy for female victims

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra, who has been summoned in the past by the Mumbai Police in connection of Raj Kundra pornography creation and distribution case has now released a video asking businessman’s actress wife Shilpa Shetty to own up her mistakes and have sympathy for numerous female victims of porn racket who have testified in police against her husband.

Sherlyn took to her Twitter account on Saturday to release a video statement for ‘Shilpa didi’. “Hi Shilpa didi! I request you to show at least some sympathy towards the female victims. Nobody becomes small by owning up to their mistakes,” the actress captioned her video message in Hindi.

In the video, Sherlyn can be seen questioning Shilpa Shetty Kundra for praising Rani Laxmi Bai for her exceptional valour and strength on the one hand in a reality television show and on the other hand keeping mum upon the issue of various women who testified against her businessman husband Raj Kundra. She asks Shilpa in the video that she said she salutes all women who strongly face all the challenges and struggles in life, so does this also include the helpless victims who went to various police stations to register complaints against her husband. Sherlyn can also be seen saying in the video that all Indians know what a heroic woman Rani Laxmi Bai was except some British passport holders.

Sherlyn ends her video by urging Shilpa as a woman herself, to show some sympathy for other helpless and victimised women who are asking for justice.

Sherlyn also placed her full trust in the investigative agencies of the country in the video.

Earlier, Sherlyn testified to police that she was contacted by Raj Kundra and his company for making films for an app that would be named after her. She said she was initially told by Raj that the app will have different videos in glamour, high fashion, fitness and fun categories but later asked her to produce semi-nude and nude content.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch Police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films via his mobile applications.