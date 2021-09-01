COAS resolves to thwart spoilers’ designs against CPEC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a call on visit paid by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, here at GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail, said an ISPR news release. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China would continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.













