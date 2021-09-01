Farrukh asks Bilawal to stop politicising PMDA

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to stop politicizing the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), aimed at protecting media workers’ rights and curbing fake news in the country.

In a tweet, he said Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 was drafted by the government in collaboration with the journalist community, which was pending with the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights for the last three months.

“Bilawal is the chairman of this committee and he should shun hypocrisy and make efforts to get the bill cleared from the standing committee so that it could become a law,” the minister added to his tweet.