Drive against dengue gears up in Lahore

The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council-80 Bau Mohalla Data Ganjh Bakhsh zone, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.













