BOP inks MoU with PSTD

In line with its vision to create a culture of learning within the organization and to provide the employees access to innovative learning and development tools, the Bank of Punjab entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Society for Training and Development on July 30, 2021 at the Bank of Punjab, Head Office at Lahore. The purpose of the MOU is to develop and expand a framework of learning partnership between BOP and PSTD and to establish and implement joint efforts for capacity building and human capital development of the employees at BOP through access to e-learning as well as talent acquisition, competency assessment tools, as well as training of employees of the Bank through state of the art and the best available resources in the country. The MOU provides a holistic framework comprising of training and certification programs for the Bank’s employees over the next five years.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Alia Zafar, Group Head, People & Organizational Excellence Group, The Bank of Punjab and Mr. Adeel Shareef, Acting Chief Executive Officer, PSTD, whereby senior executives from both the organizations attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Adeel Shareef, stated that being a resilient and dynamic organization, PSTD has always learned from challenges and turned them into opportunities. This was evident from the way PSTD dealt with the global pandemic, whereby the organization made no compromise in learning and development initiatives by use of technology and innovation, thereby switching to virtual learning, e-modules and digital transformations. He further affirmed to enhance the training landscape of Pakistan through provision of digital solutions to their clients. Also speaking on the occasion, Ms. Alia Zafar, GH P& OE, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment in provision of an environment of learning for the employees which would further their skills in line with the global best standards, as well as the policy of the Bank to prioritize investment in the human resource of the Bank which would transform the organization into the leading financial institution in the country and the “Employer of Choice”. She further reiterated the management’s commitment to transform the Bank of Punjab into a centre of learning and excellence which is a central pillar of the Bank’s strategy.