IHC adjourns Gilani’s plea regarding Senate chairman polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 28, on an intra court appeal of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections.

The counsel for presiding officer for elections, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not appear before the court and his associate lawyer requested the bench to adjourn the case till next hearing. He said that the senior counsel could not attend this day proceeding due to sickness.

However, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, Gilani’s counsel Farook H. Naek appeared before the court. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

A single member bench had already dismissed the petition of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and declared it as non maintainable. The court stated that it had no powers to interfere into the proceeding of Parliamentary affairs.