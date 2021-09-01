PDM’s ‘confused’ strategy ‘wasted’ PPP’s time, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday heavily criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “confused” strategy to oust the government and slammed the alliance for “wasting” his party’s time, a private TV channel reported.

Bilawal, addressing a press conference in Kashmore, advised the alliance to first resign from the parliament and then head to Islamabad for the long march against the government. Bilawal proposed that if the Opposition was serious in its intentions to oust the government, then it should help PPP move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and then Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PPP chairman stressed if the PDM remains uncertain in its policies, it will also confuse the masses. “However, PPP is clear in its stance to send PM Imran Khan home with the public’s power.”

The PPP chairman said PDM was headed in the right direction when its policies were in line with PPP’s advice.

In a separate press conference in Kandhkot, Bilawal, speaking on the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), said PPP rejects the government’s attempts to muzzle the media, claiming that PTI wanted to curb all criticism directed towards it. “The PMDA is PTI’s desperate and dangerous attempt to have a pliant media, and to stifle any attempt at alternative sources of journalism on blogs and social media.” “The Pakistan People’s Party condemns this black law and all attempts to muzzle the media,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal demanded immediate and transparent elections in the country and said that after witnessing PM Imran Khan’s and the previous government’s performance, the people of Pakistan now want a young leadership. “This is the leadership you will very soon see,” he said, “You will soon witness people joining PPP in large numbers.”

The party chairman said PPP was not taking any breaks and emphasised that it was constantly preparing for elections – in line with Bilawal’s earlier remarks where he had claimed that elections could take place at any moment. Bilawal further demanding a fair and transparent election to be held in the country as soon as possible claimed that the incumbent government was “imposed” on the people through a “rigged” election.