Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vitally important for Pakistan, region: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region.

He stressed that at this pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history, it was important for the international community to remain in support and solidarity with the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister was talking to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who called on him here.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister recalled his conversation with Chancellor Merkel, in which the two leaders had fruitful exchange of views on Afghanistan situation.

He underlined that urgent steps were needed to stabilize the security situation, address humanitarian needs, and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan. These would require sustained engagement with Afghanistan, he added.

The Prime Minister underscored that both Pakistan and Germany should work closely for the promotion of shared interests relating to regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas conveyed cordial greetings of Chancellor Merkel.

While sharing Germany’s viewpoint on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he thanked Pakistan for its support and facilitation for Germany’s evacuation endeavours from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Maas also highlighted the celebration of 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Germany diplomatic relations during 2021.

The two countries are holding a series of events to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.