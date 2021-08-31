Suspect approved pre-arrest bail in Minar-e-Pakistan incident

LAHORE: In the heinous incident of 14 august from Minar-e-Pakistan one more suspect got pre-arrest bail from Lahore session court bringing the total number of suspects who have availed it to five so far. Previously, the session court granted pre-arrest bail to a suspect ostensibly involved in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault where a TikToker was assaulted and harassed by 400 beasts on Independence Day.

The suspect, Akhter Ali who has been allegedly involved in five more cases, approached a session court with his pre-arrest bail appeal as the court accepted it until September 04. Shehroz Saeed, another suspect got pre-arrest bail from session court in Lahore until September 03. The court also sought a police record in the Minar-e-Pakistan case. The lawyer handling the case of Shehroz Saeed said we are ready to cooperate with the authorities and therefore the court should order the police authorities to abstain from arresting him.

The horrifying incident happened on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media. The victim woman narrated the terrible trauma she had faced.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she reported.