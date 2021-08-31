PAL to organise Jashn-e-Azadi national seminar in Balochi language on Thursday

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organise an online Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar titled “Expression of Pakistaniat in Balochi Language” on Thursday.

Eminent scholar Dr. Mujahid Qasim Baloch and Prof. Dr. Zinat Sana will preside over the seminar whereas Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar will be chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned writers and scholars Dr Hamid Baloch, Karim Bakhsh, Zawraj Buzdar will be the guests of honour, according to a news release.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk, eminent scholar Dr. Tahir Hakeem, Rakhshanda Taj, Tariq Rahim, Shakoor Zahid, Nasreen Hussain Baloch and Tanveer Wadar will shed light on various aspects of the topic. The seminar will be moderated by Dr. Zia ur Rehman Baloch.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousaf Khushk, eminent scholar Dr Tahir Hakeem, Rakhshanda Taj, Tariq Rahim, Shakoor Zahid, Nasreen Hussain Baloch and Tanveer Wadar will shed light on various aspects of the topic

PAL has scheduled various national seminars, mushairas and conferences to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan in connection with Independence Day.

Chairman PAL Dr Yousaf Khushk told APP that for the first time; more than 75 literary events were being organized to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of the country.

He said renowned writers and scholars of national languages including Punjabi, Pashtu, Sindhi and other languages participated in these seminars and highlighted the role of the literary community in the promotion of patriotism in the country.

He said seminars and literary events were being organized online due to COVID-19 pandemic.