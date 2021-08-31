National song ‘Chand Meri Zameen’ re-enacted after 50 years

Popular national song “Chand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Watan” originally rendered by classical maestro Ustad Amanat Ali Khan has been re-enacted after about 50 years in the voice of his grandson Shahmir Rustam Fateh Ali Khan with musical score provided by his son Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan.

Art director and filmmaker Asmaa Zia has redone the popular national song bringing in music composer/ father Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and singer/ son Shahmir Rustam Fateh Ali Khan of prominent classical Patiala Gharana together. New video of “Chand Meri Zameen” was released on the 74th Independence Day and it instantly won great appreciation from the viewers throughout Pakistan.

Talking about her new directional distinction , Asmaa Zia said in a talk with this scribe here that it was a dream which has come true, working with Patiala Gharana especially re-launching the national song after 50 years through the grandson of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan,the lead vocalist Shahmir Rustam Fateh Ali Khan son of Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan, musical score provided by maestro Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan who added newness into the track through his matchless talent and the voice of vocalist Shahmir Rustam Fateh Ali Khan flaunting subtlety and depth through his voice that was a root for my visual story.

She said that the lyrical details of this song were based on romance and patriotism, the essence was nature based fantasy, “being a romanticist this song touched my soul and I came up with the subtle romantic visualisation”.

Asmaa Zia went on to say, “In these uncertain times where catastrophes, wars and inhuman elements are surrounding us, I believed this story will take the viewers back in the romantic world to sooth the pain of worldly and evil things away and encourage them to make their beloved country a peaceful living place. It was my deliberate effort to build up an imagery of romance, nature and innocence blended with soothing voice and subtle expression in cheerful way, the moon is land, the flower is my country, so deeply in love with the land that is called Pakistan.”

Continuing, Asmaa Zia said that the passion to spread romance and peace through this national song video made her remain in her never ending fantasy, she believed that this piece of art had nurtured her love for romance making it limitless, this had multiplied her energy to accomplish her motto, which she will be revealing soon, the feeling of reaching the hearts of the people of Pakistan through a visual story was awesome, she was virtually speechless when people smiled on her face and said that this was a wonderful fantasy where we want to live forever.

She said that words are not enough for her thanking Almighty Allah for granting her this positivity that triggered her passion to do something for her country and spread romance as a romanticist, hence wished to spread this message in the world.

She was all praise for her team members and said that Shahmir Rustam Fateh Ali Khan is a light-hearted person and made us go on and on completing the storyboard on time.