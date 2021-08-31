Amna Ilyas’ Kick-Off Challenge stunt met with criticism

Model turned actor Amna Ilyas has once again found herself in hot waters after sharing a funny video of her kicking a man in the head.

Amna participated in the viral kick-off challenge where one attempts to kick off a fruit perched atop someone’s head which went horribly wrong – instead of kicking the fruit, she kicked the man’s head.

Things took more of a downward turn when Amna chose to not keep the video in her drafts – or better yet, delete it – and instead shared it as a blooper video on her Instagram post for comic relief with the caption, “Bullseye. Disclaimer: nobody was hurt in the making of this video and don’t try this at home.”

Naturally, it was met with vehement criticism, with many calling her out for her insensitivity. “It does look like he got hit quite a bit and that’s not cool,” pointed out one user, while another wondered whether it would be funny for Amna if it had been a girl in the man’s place.

Comments on the post range from, “I’m sorry, this isn’t funny,” to, “I don’t think that was okay. Kicking a kid in the face?! No, not funny.”

Many also took to Twitter to call the actor cum model out for the disturbing video, which shows the man flying off to the side after Amna very visibly kicks him hard in the face. “Amna Ilyas kicked a guy “By MISTAKE” and then laughing about it with other “celebs” in comments. Disgusting,” said one user.

In a more serious tone, one user highlighted the very real danger of the ‘prank’ gone wrong: “Perilous act of utter negligence! Maybe this woman Amna Ilyas didn’t know the outcome of this act going wrong. She could have injured his temporal artery of nerve!”

“Amna Ilyas kicking a guy on face while putting the video on sm with bullseye caption, is what’s wrong in our society,” said another user.

One wondered, “Why is Amna Ilyas being violent towards men in her latest videos?”

What do you think of Amna Ilyas’ ‘stunt’?