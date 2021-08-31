PPP, not patwaris or Maulana, is the ‘real’ opp: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government knows that it is the PPP, and not Patwaris (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) or Maulana (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl), which poses a real political threat to its.

“PPP is the only party which is an obstacle in the way of the government. PPP is the real opposition to the government because it is the only political party which talks about the issues of the common man,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a public gathering in Sukkur. “It is ironic that opposition leader from PPP is thrown in jail, but a person holding the same position who hails from Lahore roams freely,” he said, while taking a jibe at Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Again prophesying that this is the first and last term of the PTI government, Bilawal asked the government not to take what he called its repressive policies to the extent where it could not face the reprisal after relinquishing the power. “Lo and Behold! It is now PPP’s turn to form the government at the Center. And the party will give a befitting reply to the PTI once it takes over,” he said. “It is unfortunate that after throwing PPP leader from Sukkur and former leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah in jail, the government is now after female members of his family,” he lamented. “We want to remind you that if you implicate our women in cases, you also have women in your families. But contrary to the PTI, we respect women,” he warned.

He exhorted the PPP workers to get ready for a battle against the government. “We have neither left the country at the mercy of circumstances in the past nor will we do so in future,” he maintained.