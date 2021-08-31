NAB chief takes notice of accused’s arrest by officials from SC premises

Taking strict notice of the arrest of an accused from the premises of Supreme Court, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has ordered strict action against the responsible persons as per law.

The chairman sought report of the incident from NAB Rawalpindi within 24 hours. In light of the report, the responsibility will be fixed and strict action will be taken against the negligent officers of the bureau.

Earlier, B4U company owner Saif-ur-Rehman Khan was arrested by NAB officials as he entered the SC premises. The apex court bench took strong notice of the incident. Justice Munib Akhtar reprimanded the NAB officials and suggested registering an FIR against those involved in the arrest. “NAB officials should be handcuffed and sent from here,” he added. The SC also ordered the NAB officials involved in the arrest of the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.

Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the prestige of the apex court should be protected. The NAB prosecutor, admitting his mistake, apologized to the accused in writing. The apex court further ordered to present the CCTV footage to identify the NAB officials involved in the incident during the next hearing and summoned DG NAB Rawalpindi and DG HR NAB Rawalpindi on September 1.

Meanwhile, NAB chairman will chair an Executive Board (EBM) meeting on Tuesday at NAB Headquarters in which various inquires, investigations and corruption references will be discussed and authorised after due diligence and collective wisdom of the senior management as per law, a press release issued by the watchdog read.