Tally of active Covid-19 cases hits highest mark during fourth wave

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 93,690 on Monday, the highest during the fourth wave of pandemic, as 3,800 more people tested positive and 3,548 people recovered from the disease.

Sixty-six patients died on Monday, 57 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and nine perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 66 deaths, 26 were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,612 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national Covid positivity ratio on Monday was recorded at 6.75%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Peshawar 41%, Bahawalpur 47%, Lahore 50% and Multan 70%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 67%, Swabi 81%, Swat 79%, and Peshawar 58%.

Around 532 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK). Some 56,279 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 15,836 in Sindh, 22,658 in Punjab, 5,195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,330 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 870 in Balochistan, 534 Gilgit Baltistan and 856 in AJK. Around 1,036,921 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shared a detailed plan of implementing to impost obligatory regime for vaccination to overcome the deadly contagious disease of coronavirus with all the federating units.

The forum has worked out a phase wise strategy with the core focus on emphasising that high vaccination ratio is fundamental to success of ‘Pandemic Exit Strategy’ in the country, said an official NCOC document available with APP that included the detailed strategy to enforce vaccination obligatory regime.

“An organized regime has been strategized to realize the successful exit strategy and achieve desired tangible vaccination targets. Aforementioned, an obligatory regime will be followed from dates mentioned against each. No individual will be entertained in under mentioned sectors, if vaccination criteria as described below are not met,” it underscored in the disclaimer.

The sector-wise strategy included sector description, cut date for partial vaccination and complete vaccination. The education sector was required to balance teachers, administrative and transport staff plying with educational institutes during Covid-19 vaccine inoculations for partial vaccination by August 31 and complete vaccination by September 30.

For the air travel, both domestic and international including inbound and outbound), permission for partially vaccinated was already in place whereas complete vaccination to enforced by September 30. Moreover, in order to contain disease spread risk in larger public crowding places entry in shopping malls would be ensured for partially vaccinated by August 31 and fully vaccinated by September 30.

Hotel and guest houses bookings for partially inoculated by August 31 and fully vaccinated September 30. Dine in and outdoor dining at hotels, restaurants and marriage halls and ceremonies for partially vaccinated was in place and by September 30 only completely vaccinated to avail these services. The deadline for partial and complete vaccination of students of 17 years age and above was September 15 and October15 respectively. Moreover, the final dates for partial and complete inoculations of the staff of trains, buses, vans, coasters, taxis, home delivery services etc., along with staff of any facility operating within premises of railway station, bus stops, taxi stands and other public transports was September 15 and October 15 respectively.

The services at public dealing offices of all types of government and private entities for only partial and completely vaccinated individuals to be enforced from September 15 and October 15 respectively. For travelling by rail and road would be allowed to only partial and completely vaccinated individuals by September 15 and October 15 respectively.