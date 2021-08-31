Pakistan extends restrictions imposed on inbound flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30, as it continues the ban placed on countries in Category C, a notification said Monday. All Pakistanis whose return to Pakistan from Category C countries is scheduled till September 30 may travel to the country without grant of a special exemption, the notification said. They should also possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the notification said. The CAA, in the travel advisory issued earlier, had said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. “All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory had said. Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it had said.













