‘PDM trying to create chaos for personal interests’

Leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday lashed out the only aim of PDM alliance with its anti-state narrative was to destabilizing country.

The speeches of former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were based on lies which caused anger and grief among the public, adding, PDM leadership was rejected by the public of Lahore and Karachi public, he said.

Naqvi further criticized that PDM party alliance has no public interest agenda, adding, the opposition alliance would die soon, he said while speaking to a private news channel. Responding to a query, he said the government and PM Imran Khan has no threats from PDM gatherings, adding, undemocratic and corrupt leadership of PDM should know that the governments could not be toppled by these tactics.

To a question, he said due to rupee devaluation the overall prices were affected which was main cause of inflation.