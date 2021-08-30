Shehbaz Sharif making efforts to save plundered national wealth: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was busy to save plundered national wealth rather to address the public’s issues. In response to the statement given by Shehbaz Shairf, he said despite remaining in power corridor for almost three decades, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did not bother to take care of small provinces and always usurped the rights of small provinces, he added. The opposition leader should tell what he had done in legislation related to address public issues so far, he posed a question. He said development budgets allocated for small cities were spent on metro bus and orange line train projects in the past. Gill said that expensive power generation agreements were inked by PML-N. Expensive electricity was generated but no heed was given towards transmission system, he added.













