Accused requests for plea bargain in reference against Mandviwala

A co-accused in Kidney Hills reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala had requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for plea bargain and expressed willingness to pay the amount worth Rs16.2 millions. The chairman NAB had approved the request of accused Azhar Hussain Mughal and the bureau would now approach the accountability court for endorsement. The accused had confessed for committing money laundering for Ijaz Haroon. According to details, accused Ijaz Haroon had saved the money in various bank accounts, received from the illegal allotment of the kidney hills plots. Ijaz Haroon allegedly laundered the money abroad by using the bank accounts of his relatives. According to the anti-graft body, Rs16.2 million were kept in the account of Muhammad Shakeel, a servant of accused Azhar Hussain. Ex-deputy chairman senate Mandviwala had also been named as accused in above reference.













