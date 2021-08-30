IMC celebrates Toyota Corolla 50 million global sales

The Toyota Corolla made history as it crossed the 50 million mark in global sales, making it one of the most famous and widely sold sedans across the world, with Indus Motor Company (IMC) also playing a very prominent role. The Toyota Corolla made its debut in November 1966 in Japan as a 1-litre compact 5-seater sedan, and within two years, doubled its annual production to 1.1 million from 480,000 vehicles. The introduction of the Toyota Corolla was a catalyst for mass car ownership in Japan, and the rest of Asia.

There was no looking back, and its sales have grown from strength to strength over the past 55 years. Today the Toyota Corolla celebrates a spectacular global sales milestone of 50 million cars. This milestone underscores the robust confidence and belief in the Corolla’s built-in quality, reliability, safety and durability.

Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed, “This is a once in a lifetime moment, one gets to witness. A real ‘waku-doki’ moment as we call it in Japanese and there is all the reason, we celebrate this unforgettable milestone. The Toyota brand has a very strong foot print in Pakistan ever since the 1960s and its people simply love the Corolla. We take pride in the fact that IMC has been the top Corolla selling company for many years across the Asia Pacific region and our contribution towards this 50 million waypost is significant. The ‘Corolla Altis X Package’ introduced earlier this year, has been a hit with our customers and we will continue to delight and win the trust of our customers with innovative, reliable and safe products.”