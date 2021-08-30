Drive against hazardous illegal connections: 1,500 kundas removed in Baldia

Pursuant to provide safe and reliable power supply to its valuable customers, K-Electric continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and the kunda network across Karachi. In this regard, KE teams successfully dismantled kunda-related encroachments in 9 locations in Baldia with the help of law enforcement agencies.

Around 1500 illegal and unsafe connections from the KE network were being used to acquire electricity for both residential and commercial premises around Truck stand, Mauripur, Shams-pir, Younusabad, Mushraf Colony, Timber Market, Dhobighat, Lee Market and Nishtar Road which were then removed. Similarly, during another raid in Mauripur vicinity, hazardous streetlight switches were also disconnected and removed from KE infrastructure.

The losses in those areas have now reached 45% along with outstanding dues which have now soared to PKR 20 million. During the crackdown, KE teams faced aggressive resistance from the area residents but teams remained committed.