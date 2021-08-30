Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 30 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94220 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 30 August 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 109900 Rs. 100741 Rs. 96163 Rs. 82425 per 10 Gram Rs. 94220 Rs. 86368 Rs. 82443 Rs. 70665 per Gram Gold Rs. 9422 Rs. 8637 Rs. 8244 Rs. 7067

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

