Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 29 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 92590 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 29 August 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 108000 Rs. 98999 Rs. 94500 Rs. 81000 per 10 Gram Rs. 92590 Rs. 84874 Rs. 81016 Rs. 69443 per Gram Gold Rs. 9259 Rs. 8487 Rs. 8102 Rs. 6944

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.