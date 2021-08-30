PPP real opponent to PTI govt: Bilawal

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government knew that it was the PPP, and not ‘Patwaris’ (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) or Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which posed a threat to its existence.

While addressing in Sukkur, he said that it was ironic that when the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly belonged to the PPP, he was in jail, and when he belonged to Lahore, he was free. He asked the party workers to stay awake so that the ‘incompetent government’ could be sent home. “PPP is the only party which is an obstacle in the way of the government, he said. He further commented that PPP is in real opposition to the government. He said that PPP is the only party in the country which talks about the issues of a common man.

Bilawal said this is the first and last term of the PTI government, PPP Chairman Bilawal asked the government not to take what he called its ‘repressive policies to the extent where it could not face reprisal after relinquishing power. It is now PPP’s turn to form the government at the Center. And the party will give an appropriate reply to the PTI once it takes over.

PPP chairman said it was unfortunate that after throwing the PPP leader from Sukkur and former leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah in jail, the government was now after female members of his family. He also talked about the cases against women leaders of PPP and said, “We want to remind you that if you implicate our women in cases, you also have women in your families. But contrary to the PTI, we respect women,” he added.

He urged PPP workers to get ready for a battle against the PTI’s government in a public gathering today. “We have neither left the country at the mercy of circumstances in the past nor will we do so in the future.” He thanked the party workers, for playing an active role in PPP’s struggle for democracy, he also appreciated the struggle against, General Zia, General Pervez Musharraf, or what he called ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran.