We want fair polls, ‘equal chance’ in 2023 elections: Shehbaz Sharif

PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that all political parties must be provided an equal chance and a level playing field for fair elections to form people’s government.

During a press briefing, Shehbaz Sharif said that. “We want only fair elections and there was no need of any reconciliatory or aggressive politics.” He said he had not seen that establishment had supported a government this much. Despite the establishment’s support, the incompetent government did not take any benefit from that.

Shehbaz Sharif visited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi and offered fateha to pay tribute to the founding father of the nation. He said that Nawaz Sharif was his leader and he would remain his leader. Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the incumbent government did not come from people’s votes.

He said Pakistan could regain its lost glory with honesty and hard work. Talking to media person, Shehbaz Sharif said that Quaid-e-Azam wanted to see Pakistan as a welfare state, and poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented the idea of the state of Pakistan through his poetry.

“Standing at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after passing of 74 years since Independent, we feel shame that as a nation we did not follow the path of the great Quaid and Pakistan broke into two and even that we did not learn massage,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said, “We support Afghan dialogue and it is up to the people of Afghanistan to choose their government.”