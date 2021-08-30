Olympics athlete Arshad Nadeem met to Maulana Tariq Jameel

The Star Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has been meeting celebrities and government officials since he came back with his brilliant performance from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. He had won everyone’s hearts with his immense performance at the Olympics and the entire nation had praises for him as he had competed without access to facilities.

Nadeem has met the eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel as their picture was shared on social media. In the picture, he can be seen bowing towards Maulana. Maulana seemed to be happy to meet the javelin thrower. Nadeem did not share any details of his meeting. Last week, the athlete met the singer Ali Zafar at a ceremony in Lahore, where the entertainer appreciated the javelin thrower for the sportsmanship that he had displayed at the Olympics.

“I am fortunate to be standing beside our country’s hero; his coach is also here; we cannot thank him enough for the work he has done for Pakistan,” Zafar said in a video with Nadeem and his coach Fayyaz Bokhari.