Zahir Jaffer’s judicial remand extended till Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer the barbaric central suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case got extension in judicial remand till September 6 from the district and sessions court on Monday.

Noor Mukadam is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who remained Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The police took the suspect to Adiala Jail and did not present him in court. Judicial magistrate Mohammad Imran marked the suspect’s attendance at the lock-up. After a 14-day judicial remand had expired Jaffer was presented before the magistrate.

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The hideous murder on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area in which Mukadam was brutally beheaded. Zahir Jaffer was arrested from his house on the night of July 20, according to Noor’s parents Zahir killed their daughter with a sharp instrument and beheaded her.

The horrifying incident provoked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter. Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect, is under police custody.His parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee are also arrested and their bail application rejected by court.

Two domestic workers, a cook and a guard, named as Iftikhar and Jameel, were also arrested. Jaffer was working as a psychotherapist at Therapy Works after doing a certification from the centre. Six employees of Therapy Works were also arrested by the police on August 14.

Six employees of Therapy Works are suspected of concealing evidence after meeting Zahir’s father, Zakir Jaffer. They were named by the plaintiff in a supplementary statement submitted to the court. In the recent interview of Shaukat Mukadam said that he hopes Zahir will get the death sentence, and justice will be given to their daughter. He’s satisfied with the ongoing investigations and has firm belief in the police and Pakistan’s judicial system.