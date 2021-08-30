International community is neglecting the ground realities in Afghanistan: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has faced cross-border terrorism for the last 20 years and now Islamabad is being asked to allow people coming from Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf said. He said, that Pakistan helped to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Moeed Yusuf criticized the world powers for neglecting ground realities in Afghanistan. The NSA said that Pakistan started hosting Afghan immigrants for a decade. He also talked about Taliban movement and said that the Taliban movement started from Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar. Refugees used to come to Pakistan to avoid drone attacks from the US, he added.

Afghan war badly affected Islamabad and after 2001, Pakistan faced terror attacks almost every day. After 2001, Pakistan emerged as the strongest ally of the US, he said. While speaking about the fencing along the Afghan border, he told that 97% of fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been completed and the work is going on with pace.

Yusuf questioned that how will we know if TTP or ISS terrorists enter Pakistan in disguise as Afghan refugees.“What Pakistan problem is: terrorism has been flowing from the other side for the last 20 years,” he added. On Sunday, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a cross-border attack as the terrorists from Afghanistan. He was of the view that mistakes were made by the international community while neglecting the ground realities in Afghanistan.

Our PM was dubbed as ‘Taliban Khan’, When he vouched for talks instead of a military solution to the Afghan problem, Yousuf said. If it again abandoned Afghanistan, it would create a security vacuum and international terrorists could find a safe haven there, he warned the world community.